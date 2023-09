The Federal Reserve met widely held expectations to keep interest rates unchanged at Wednesday’s meeting as they balance the delicate act of keeping inflation under control without slowing down the economy.

Here & Now’s Scott Tong talks with NPR’s David Gura about what this decision means for the outlook of the economy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

