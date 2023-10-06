© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

MIT professor wins Nobel Prize in chemistry

Published October 6, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT
Winner of the 2023 Nobel Prize in Chemistry Massachusetts Institute of Technology scientist Moungi Bawendi stands for a photograph at his home, in Cambridge, Mass. (Steven Senne/AP)
Winner of the 2023 Nobel Prize in Chemistry Massachusetts Institute of Technology scientist Moungi Bawendi stands for a photograph at his home, in Cambridge, Mass. (Steven Senne/AP)

Moungi Bawendi was awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry this week. The MIT chemistry professor shares the award with two other scientists — Louis Brus of Columbia University and Alexei Ekimov of Nanocrystals Technology Inc. — for their work on quantum dots, or tiny particles that can release very bright colored light and are used in electronics and medical imaging.

Bawendi speaks with Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins about his work and the award.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now