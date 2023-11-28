Photos: Former first lady Rosalynn Carter honored at memorial service

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
A memorial service today for former first lady Rosalynn Carter in Atlanta.
Family including children and grandchildren in attendance and speaking on behalf of her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, who was there despite his frail health.
Rosalynn Carter died earlier this month at the age of 96. Her husband of more than 77 years, former president Jimmy Carter, is 99 years old.
The service was a rare gathering of every living first lady and most presidents. President Joe Biden was accompanied by first lady Jill Biden. Country music stars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood performed.
Jack Speer is a newscaster at NPR in Washington, DC. In this role he reports, writes, edits, and produces live hourly updates which air during NPR programming.
