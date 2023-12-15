© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
'Murderbot' science-fiction series returns with 'System Collapse'

Published December 15, 2023 at 7:40 AM EST
The cover of "System Collapse" by Martha Wells. (Courtesy of Tor Publishing Group)
The cover of "System Collapse" by Martha Wells. (Courtesy of Tor Publishing Group)

The best-selling science fiction series “The Murderbot Diaries” returns with “System Collapse.”

Here & Now producers and series fans James Mastromarino and Emiko Tamagawa speak with author Martha Wells.

Martha Wells is the author of the “Murderbot” series. (Lisa Blaschke)

Book excerpt: ‘System Collapse’

By Martha Wells

Copyright © 2023 by Martha Wells.

