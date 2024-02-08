© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Israeli ground invasion into Rafah could worsen civilian casualties

Published February 8, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST

Concerns are mounting around an impending Israeli ground invasion into the city of Rafah, where more than a million displaced Palestinians are sheltering.

The United Nations warned earlier this week that a ground invasion could lead to war crimes.

We get the latest on the war from NPR national security correspondent Greg Myre.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now