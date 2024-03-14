© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Julian Dennison taps Maori roots for his role in 'Uproar'

Published March 14, 2024 at 8:20 AM EDT
Julian Dennison in "Uproar." (Courtesy of Blue Fox Entertainment)
The film “Uproar” takes place in New Zealand in 1981 when a touring South Africa rugby team sparked widespread protests. It centers around Josh Waaka, who is part-Maori and an outsider at his almost entirely white private school.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with New Zealand actor Julian Dennison, who stars as Josh.

A still of Julian Dennison in “Uproar.” (Courtesy of Blue Fox Entertainment)

