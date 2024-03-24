© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The measles spike in Florida and vaccine misinformation

WJCT News | By Kathy Waterman
Published March 24, 2024 at 8:48 AM EDT
MATT SLOCUM / ASSOCIATED PRESS

As concerns over measles increase, Dr. Sunil Joshi, Jacksonville’s chief medical officer, joins us to discuss the worrying drop in vaccination rates and the surge in cases across Florida. In 2023, the United States reported 58 measles cases, and in 2024 we’ve already reached that tally, with Florida ranking second-highest, with 10 cases.

Plus, we talk with Dr. Paul Offit about his new book, Tell Me When It’s Over. The book explores vaccine challenges and the effect of false information on public health. Offit shares insights on how individuals can make informed health decisions and what communities need to do to promote wellness.

Copyright 2024 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit WJCT News 89.9.

Tags
measles outbreakMeasles
Kathy Waterman
Related Stories
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now