The measles spike in Florida and vaccine misinformation

As concerns over measles increase, Dr. Sunil Joshi, Jacksonville’s chief medical officer, joins us to discuss the worrying drop in vaccination rates and the surge in cases across Florida. In 2023, the United States reported 58 measles cases, and in 2024 we’ve already reached that tally, with Florida ranking second-highest, with 10 cases.

Plus, we talk with Dr. Paul Offit about his new book, Tell Me When It’s Over. The book explores vaccine challenges and the effect of false information on public health. Offit shares insights on how individuals can make informed health decisions and what communities need to do to promote wellness.

