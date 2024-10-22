© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro teams up with Mick Fleetwood for new album

WBUR
Published October 22, 2024 at 11:55 AM EDT
Jake Shimabukuro's new album is called "Blues Experience." (Courtesy of Sienna Morales)
Jake Shimabukuro's new album is called "Blues Experience." (Courtesy of Sienna Morales)

Editor’s note: This segment was rebroadcast on July 21, 2025. Click here for that audio.

Ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro teams up with Fleetwood Mac founder and drummer Mick Fleetwood for his new album “Blues Experience.”

Host Scott Tong gets a preview of the album with performances by Shimabukuro along with bassist Jackson Waldhoff from NPR’s New York studios.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

