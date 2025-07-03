© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
House passes Trump's big second term agenda bill

By Robin Young,
Elena Moore
Published July 3, 2025 at 3:21 PM EDT

Here & Now host Robin Young speaks with NPR's Elena Moore about how passage of President Trump's tax cut and spending bill unfolded in the House today.

Robin Young
Robin Young is the award-winning host of Here & Now. Under her leadership, Here & Now has established itself as public radio's indispensable midday news magazine: hard-hitting, up-to-the-moment and always culturally relevant.
Elena Moore
Elena Moore is a production assistant for the NPR Politics Podcast. She also fills in as a reporter for the NewsDesk. Moore previously worked as a production assistant for Morning Edition. During the 2020 presidential campaign, she worked for the Washington Desk as an editorial assistant, doing both research and reporting. Before coming to NPR, Moore worked at NBC News. She is a graduate of The George Washington University in Washington, D.C., and is originally and proudly from Brooklyn, N.Y.
