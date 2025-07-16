© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
How to be cool: What makes you stand out?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 16, 2025 at 11:49 AM EDT

Cool people around the world all have the same effortless “it” factors, according to a new study in the Journal of Experimental Psychology.

Here & Now’s Asma Khalid and Robin Young share insight about what makes a person cool from two of the researchers: Todd Pezzuti, a marketing professor of marketing at Adolfo Ibáñez University in Chile, and Jinjie Chen, a marketing professor at the University of Georgia.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now
Here & Now Newsroom
