Department of Labor changes home health care, migrant farm worker rules

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 22, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT

The Department of Labor has drawn up dozens of rule changes that will deregulate the workplace. The changes include allowing home health care workers to be paid below minimum wage, removing transportation requirements for migrant farm workers and no longer requiring adequate lighting at construction worksites.

Roben Farzad, host of the “Full Disclosure” podcast, joins host Scott Tong.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom
