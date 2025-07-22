© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now

Former detective Brett Hankison sentenced to 33 months in prison for Breonna Taylor shooting

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 22, 2025 at 11:48 AM EDT

Former Louisville detective Brett Hankison was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison with three years’ probation for violating the civil rights of Breonna Taylor, who was killed during a mishandled police raid in 2020. Her killing fueled racial justice protests around the world.

Louisville Public Media’s Roberto Roldan joins us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Tags
US / WorldHere & Now
Here & Now Newsroom
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe