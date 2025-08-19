'Rabbit Moon' novel chronicles a tragic accident and the aftermath

Find a book excerpt here.

“Rabbit Moon” by Jennifer Haigh begins in Shanghai, where an American woman living there is hit by a car and is severely injured. Her divorced parents rush to the hospital, where she lies in a coma.

The story looks at the events leading up to this tragic accident and the aftermath.

Host Scott Tong speaks with Jennifer Haigh about the book, which she wrote while she was living in Shanghai.

