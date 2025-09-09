© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

How the Rhone and other rivers were used in ancient times

By Juana Summers,
Henry LarsonJustine KeninJeanette Woods
Published September 9, 2025 at 5:39 PM EDT

They developed a computer model that estimates how easily Roman and Celtic travelers navigated rivers thousands of years ago.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
All Things Considered
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
Henry Larson
Justine Kenin
Justine Kenin is an editor on All Things Considered. She joined NPR in 1999 as an intern. Nothing makes her happier than getting a book in the right reader's hands – most especially her own.
Jeanette Woods
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now