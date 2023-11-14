Here is the concert lineup for the 2024 Florida Strawberry Festival

The annual Florida Strawberry Festival in Plant City has announced its headlining performers for the 2024 season. From up-and-coming artists to classic favorites, there’s something for everyone in this year’s lineup.

Over the 11-day event, a variety of acts ranging from classic rock to up-and-coming country will take the Wish Farms Soundstage. And with a surprise artist to be announced for the final night, there’s something to look forward to for all music fans.

A seasonal favorite for country music fans, this year’s festival includes performances from Jordan Davis, Parker McCollum and Riley Green.

The headline act on the festival's first night is viral sensation Oliver Anthony, whose song "Rich Men North of Richmond" debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100.

For listeners of pop and beyond, attendees can look forward to seeing performances by the Black Eyed Peas, Flo Rida, the Commodores and Kirk Franklin.

No Strawberry Festival lineup is complete without the inclusion of some classic rock favorites. This year's lineup includes The Beach Boys, ZZ Top and Foreigner.

The festival kicks off Thursday, Feb. 29 with an afternoon show by Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra.

Here’s a look at the daily schedule:

Florida Strawberry Festival Strawberry Festival 2024 headline entertainment.

Thursday, February 29



10:30 a.m. — Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra

3:30 p.m. — The Oak Ridge Boys, “American Made Farewell Tour”

7:30 p.m. — Oliver Anthony, “Out of The Woods”

Friday, March 1



3:30 p.m. — The Beach Boys

7:30 p.m. — Jordan Davis

Saturday, March 2



7:30 p.m. — Black Eyed Peas

Sunday, March 3



7:30 p.m. — Parker McCollum

Monday, March 4



3:30 p.m. — The Bellamy Brothers

7:30 p.m. — ZZ Top

Tuesday, March 5



3:30 p.m. — Mark Lowry

7:30 p.m. — Zach Williams

Wednesday, March 6



3:30 p.m. — Craig Morgan

7:30 p.m. — Riley Green

Thursday, March 7



10:30 a.m. — Bill Haley Jr. & The Comets

3:30 p.m. — Gene Watson

7:30 p.m. — Kirk Franklin

Friday, March 8



3:30 p.m. — The Commodores

7:30 p.m. — Foreigner

Saturday, March 9



3:30 p.m. — Jo De Messina

7:30 p.m. — Flo Rida

Sunday, March 10



7:30 p.m. — TBA (Announcement on Nov. 27)

The festival will run from Feb. 29 through March 10. Gate admission starts at $10 for those ages 13 and older, with discounted admission available at participating Publix stores across the greater Tampa Bay region. Specific pricing for headline entertainment can be found here.

