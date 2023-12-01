These events will help you celebrate the holidays across Tampa Bay

With so many ways to celebrate the most wonderful time of year, here’s a list of holiday events to choose from across the Tampa Bay area.

Happy holidays and parades

City of St. Pete Beach Holiday Boat Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony — Dec. 1, 6 p.m. Horan Park, 7701 Boca Ciega Drive, St. Pete Beach. Head over to Horan Park at St. Pete beach to kick off the holiday season with a festive boat parade, tree lighting and more.

Tarpon Springs Illuminated Boat Parade — Dec. 1, 6-8 p.m. Craig Park, 100 Beekman Way, Tarpon Springs. The 34th annual Tarpon Springs Illuminated Boat Parade kicks off the holiday season with the best views from the Sponge Docks, Whitcomb Bayou, Craig Park and Spring Bayou.

Tampa Santa Fest Parade & Tree Lighting — Dec. 2, 1-4 p.m. Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa, 33602. The City of Tampa is getting into the holiday spirit with the return of the annual Santa Fest Parade and Tampa Tree Lighting. The parade starts at 1 p.m., with the best views along Madison St. There is also an evening Christmas tree lighting and movie following the parade at 6 p.m.

39th Annual Alafia Lighted Boat Parade — Dec. 2, 5-7 p.m. Riverview Park & Civic Center, 11020 Park Dr, Riverview. Join The Rotary Club of Fish Hawk-Riverview as you cheer on your favorite boats and celebrate the holidays Florida style.

Dunedin Holiday Boat Parade & Tree Lighting — Dec. 2, 6-9 p.m. Dunedin Marina, 51 Main St. The city of Dunedin hosts its annual holiday boat parade and tree lighting, launching from Loggerhead Marker 1 Marina and following along the intercoastal toward the Dunedin Marina. You can learn more about the festivities here.

South Pasadena’s Holiday Lighted Boat Parade — Dec. 8, 6-9 p.m. Barbara Gilberg Park, 1600 Pasadena Ave S, St Petersburg, 33707. MarineMax St. Petersburg and The City of South Pasadena are bringing back their Holiday Lighted Boat Parade. You can learn more about the parade route and sign-ups here.

49th Annual Holiday Lighted Boat Parade — Dec. 9, 6:30 p.m. The Clearwater Yacht Club. 830 Bayway Blvd, Clearwater, 33767. This lighted, nautical event celebrates the spirit of the holidays and raises funds for youth sailing and boating scholarships locally. After following a route through the Island Estates community, the boats will head back to The Clearwater Yacht Club for judging and awards. Those interested can learn more here.

Boca Ciega Yacht Club Christmas Parade — Dec. 9, 6 p.m. Clam Bayou Nature Park, 29th Avenue S. and Miriam Street S., Gulfport. You can find more details about the parade route and charitable efforts regarding the event here.

Downtown St. Pete Lighted Boat Parade — Dec. 9. 6:15 p.m. St. Petersburg Municipal Marina, 500 First Ave. SE. Don’t miss out on visiting St. Pete’s downtown waterfront during this year’s annual holiday boat parade. Spectators can find the best views near the St. Pete Pier, the Vinoy Basin, from North Shore Park and Flora Wylie Park, all the way to Coffee Pot Bayou.

Festival of Lights Holiday Boat Parade — Dec. 9, 6:30 p.m. American Legion Post 273, 600 American Legion Drive, Madeira Beach. Take part in the 57th annual Madeira Beach holiday boat parade. The event begins at the American Legion Post 273 and travels all the finger canals through the city, ending at John's Pass. You can find more details here.

Redington Beach and Indian Shores Lighted Boat Parade — Dec. 10, 5:45 p.m. The parade starts at the Tom Stewart Causeway and ends with an awards ceremony at Caddy’s Pub restaurant in Indian Shores.

Treasure Island Holiday Boat Parade — Dec. 16, 6 p.m. Near 10771 Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island. It's time to deck Treasure Island's waterways with lighted boats and holiday cheer. Entering its 38th year, the Treasure Island Boat Parade is a dazzling nautical spectacle featuring a variety of boats and one of the largest lighted boat parades in the Tampa Bay area. You can find more details about the event here.

Holiday Lighted Boat Parade —Dec. 23, 6 p.m. Tampa Riverwalk. The magic of the holiday season will be on display along the Tampa Riverwalk once again. You can find more details about the parade route and other Riverwalk holiday celebrations here.

Holidays in Paradise — Select days through Dec. 31, Bradenton. The Bradenton Beach community celebrates the holidays with various holiday-themed events, including its 5th Holiday Boat Parade, throughout the season. Check out the official website here for more information about specific events and dates.

Ring in the sounds of the season

A Saint Leo Christmas — Dec. 5-6, 33701 County Road 52, St. Leo, 33574. Saint Leo University will be hosting a public celebration of music to kick off the holiday season. Combining traditional and contemporary works, the 2023 program looks to answer the age-old question: “What is Christmas to me?” You can find links to tickets here, with proceeds going to support the university’s growing music programs.

Symphony in Lights — Nightly through Dec. 31, Evenings starting at 6 p.m. 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel, 33543. Symphony in Lights is back at the Shops at Wiregrass this season. Witness magnificent trees, dazzling lights, holiday harmonies, and nightly snowfalls, starting every hour at 6 p.m.

Holiday villages and theme parks, oh my!

Winter Village — Through Jan. 1, Curtis Hixon Park, 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa. Tampa’s premier downtown holiday event, the Winter Village features holiday fun for children and adults alike. The event features an ice rink, themed café, 360 lights show and shops to enjoy during your visit. Select nights also feature a silent disco and holiday train ride through Ybor.

Snow Days at The Florida Aquarium — Weekends through Dec. 24, and Dec. 26-31, 701 Channelside Dr, Tampa, 33602. Snow Days is back at The Florida Aquarium. Activities include a snow maze, snowball toss, snow painting, live entertainment, and more. You can find more information about the event here.

The Florida Aquarium A furry friend poses with Santa as part of The Florida Aquarium's Santa Paws holiday event.

Christmas Town at Busch Gardens — Select nights through Jan. 7, Busch Gardens, 10165 McKinley Dr, Tampa. Busch Gardens is once again hosting its Christmas Town event for guests during the holiday season. Parkgoers can expect twinkling lights of every color, dazzling fireworks, and expect to see some familiar, red-nosed holiday faces throughout the event.

Christmas in the Wild at ZooTampa — Select nights through Dec. 30, 1101 W Sligh Ave, Tampa, 33604. ZooTampa continues its beloved holiday event this season. Guests can expect a family-friendly experience filled with larger-than-life illuminated animal sculptures, the Forest of Fantasy Christmas lights show, and additional animal-themed holiday events. For more information, check out ZooTampa’s official website here.

