Here's how Tampa Bay is commemorating Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

This year, the U.S. celebrates Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 15, on what would be the civil rights leader’s 95th birthday. The greater Tampa Bay region has events planned out in honor of the holiday, including parades, celebrations and public service opportunities.

This time is also used to remember Dr. King’s legacy, including the parts of his life that aren’t discussed as often. These may include his writings and sermons aside from “I Have a Dream,” or the hostility he endured from the public and government agencies like the FBI before his death.

And just as the legacy of Dr. King lives on, you can continue to participate in volunteer opportunities after Jan. 15. Whether its with nonprofits like Unique Ladies of Character of Tampa and Feeding Tampa Bay, or with mutual aid groups like Food Not Bombs, there’s always a way to lend a helping hand.

Here are some of the events taking place in honor of Dr. King, organized by county. Some cities have days of events planned out, including Dream Megafest in Lakeland and MLK Dream Big Weekend in St. Petersburg:

Hillsborough County

Learn and Serve Tampa: MLK Day of Service 2024

Volunteers will participate in cleanup and beautification activities at McKay Bay Nature Park. There will also be lunch and an environmental education fair. Kids ages five to 12 need a parent or an adult chaperone. Kids ages 13 to 17 need to have chaperones at a ratio of one adult per 10 children.

Jan. 13 at 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

McKay Bay Nature Park

134 N. 34th St., Tampa, FL 33605

This event is free. You can express interest in this opportunity here.

Meals on Wheels: MLK Day of Service 2024

Volunteers will help prepare food that will be delivered to homebound clients. Teens are not allowed to participate.

Jan. 13 at 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Meals on Wheels of Tampa

5320 N. Blvd., Tampa, FL 33603

Register for free here.

Teaching Tools Store: MLK Day of Service 2024

In partnership with the Hillsborough Education Foundation. Volunteers will help break down bulk product, sort through donations, help with teacher checkout and more. Minors 13 and up must have a parent or guardian registered to volunteer. Minors 15 to 17 can volunteer without a parent or guardian.

Jan. 13 at 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Teaching Tools Resource Center

2306 N. Howard Ave., Tampa, FL 33607

Register for free for the waiting list here.

44th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Leadership Breakfast

Hosted by the Tampa Organization of Black Affairs. The breakfast’s goal is to honor the principles espoused by Dr. King and foster positive community relations, according to the organization. There will also be an awards ceremony honoring people and corporations who have positively contributed to the community.

Jan. 15 at 6:45-9 a.m.

Marriott Tampa Water Street

505 Water St., Tampa, FL 33602

General admission tickets are sold out. Tickets for guests of table sponsors are $50. Get them here.

MLK One Day Baseball and Softball Camp

Baseball and softball camps for kids ages six to 12, hosted by The Hitting Academy Brandon. The camps place an emphasis on hitting, fielding, throwing, base running and game situations, according to the facility’s website. Kids can also participate in an extended camp from 1:30-4:30 p.m. for an extra fee.

Jan. 15 at 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

The Hitting Academy Brandon

1239 Kingsway Road, Brandon, FL 33510

Tickets start at $65. Participation in the extended camp costs $30. Get tickets for both here.

City of Tampa’s Martin Luther King Parade

In partnership with the Dr. Martin Luther King Parade Foundation. This year’s theme is “Passing the Torch” to emphasize engaging the next generation in social justice, according to the city. The parade will be led by Grand Marshal Gwen Miller, former chairwoman of the Tampa City Council, and headlined by bands from Florida A&M University, Bethune-Cookman University, and Edward Waters University.

Jan. 15 at 12 p.m.

Parade starts at Cuscaden Park at North 15th Street and East 21st Avenue. It ends at Middleton High School at North 22nd Street and East Osbourne Avenue.

This event is free.

MLK Day Free Lunch Program

Hosted by Project Downtown Tampa, the Students for Socialism at the University of South Florida, and the Students Protecting the Environment and Animals through Knowledge at USF. Attendees will make free lunches to distribute in the Tampa area.

Jan. 15 at 2-3 p.m.

Argos Flip Kitchen - University of South Florida

4202 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa, FL 33620

This event is free.

Dream Chasers Dinner Party

Presented by the Tampa Alphas. Features food and music.

Jan. 15 at 4-9 p.m.

Lepley's Kitchen and Lounge

6310 N. Florida Ave., Tampa, FL 33604

Tickets start at $10. Get them here.

Ronald McDonald House: MLK Day of Service 2024

Volunteers will contribute to meal preparation for families at the Ronald McDonald House in Tampa.

Jan. 16 at 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Ronald McDonald House – Tampa

35 Columbia Drive, Tampa, FL 33606

Register for free here.

Manatee County

United Way Suncoast Quality Childcare Initiative: MLK Day of Service 2024

Volunteers will help enhance the learning environment and play areas at Toddler’s Inn Child Care Center. Classrooms in the center are also in need of a deep cleaning.

Jan. 20 at 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Toddler’s Inn Child Care Center

1017 Fifth St. W., Bradenton, FL 34205

Register for free for the waiting list here. Registration will close on Jan. 16 at 12 p.m.

Pasco County

MLK History Film Screening: “Selma”

Jan. 11 at 5-7 p.m.

New Port Richey Public Library – Magnolia Room

5939 Main St., New Port Richey, FL 34652

This event is free.

2024 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade: Downtown Dade City

An annual parade celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy. This year’s Grand Marshal will be Heisman Trophy runner-up Michael Penix, who was born and raised in Dade City.

Jan. 15 at 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Parade starts at Martin Luther King Boulevard in downtown Dade City. It will move through Seventh Street, Meridian Avenue, and Sixth Street. The parade ends at the Robert D. Sumner Judicial Center.

Register for free here.

Pinellas County

United Way Suncoast Campbell Park Food Pantry: MLK Day of Service 2024

Volunteers will receive food, sanitize, stock shelves, help people shop for food and more at the Campbell Park Resource Center.

Jan. 11 at 3-5 p.m., and Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Campbell Park Resource Center

701 16th St. S., Building Seven, St. Petersburg, FL 33705

Register for free here. You can contact the Campbell Park Resource Center at (727) 280-6703.

MLK Dream Big Banquet

Attendees include St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch and Pastor Le’Zaire D. Reese from New Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta as keynote speaker.

Jan. 12 at 7-10 p.m.

St. Petersburg Country Club

2000 Country Club Way S., St. Petersburg, FL 33712

This event is free with limited seating. To register, call Advantage Village Academy at (727) 321-7919 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. For more information, email info@advantagevillageacademy.com.

Dunedin Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration – Breakfast

A free breakfast featuring the Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church choir, keynote speakers and readings of winning student essays about diversity.

Jan. 13 at 8:30-10:30 a.m.

MLK, Jr. Recreation Center

550 Laura Lane, Dunedin, FL 34698

This event is free. For more information, email ehoban@dunedinfl.net or call (727) 738-2920.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service at the Tasker Beal Center

Volunteers will landscape the Tasker Beal, Jr. Service Center and do community cleanup.

Jan. 13 at 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Tasker Beal, Jr. Service Center

2253 119th St. N., Largo, FL 33778

This event is free.

Dunedin Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration – Entertainment

Live entertainment in celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Jan. 13 at 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

John R. Lawrence Pioneer Park

420 Main St., Dunedin, FL 34698

This event is free. For more information, email ehoban@dunedinfl.net or call (727) 738-2920.

MLK Treasure Hunt

Youth groups can learn about African American history and important contributions of African Americans to society. Each group should have up to 10 members.

Jan. 13 at 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Throughout the city of St. Petersburg

This event is free with limited availability. To register your team, call Advantage Village Academy at (727) 321-7919. For more information, email info@advantagevillageacademy.com.

MLK Band Showcase

Features bands from Tuskegee University, Savannah State University, Albany State University and Palm Beach Lakes High School, along with eight high school bands from around the country. There will be free parking, food and drinks.

Jan. 14 at 5-8:30 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m. Show begins at 6 p.m.

Lakewood High School

1400 54th Ave. S., St. Petersburg, FL 33705

Tickets are free. You can get them at Advantage Village Academy at 833 22nd St. S. in St. Petersburg, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, call (727) 321-7919 or email info@advantagevillageacademy.com.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration in Clearwater

Presented by the city of Clearwater and the NAACP Clearwater Upper Pinellas County Branch. The event begins with breakfast at the North Greenwood Recreation Center. At 11 a.m., a march kicks off from the center, proceeding along Cleveland Street and ending at Coachman Park. There will be events and music at the park and The Sound following the march.

Jan. 15 at 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

North Greenwood Recreation and Aquatic Complex

900 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Clearwater, FL 33755

This event is free. For more information, email NAACP5096@gmail.com, call (727) 307-4865 or visit ClearwaterNAACP.com.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade in St. Petersburg

One of the country’s longest running Martin Luther King Day parades, according to its host, Advantage Village Academy. Features floats and marching bands from local schools and colleges. This year’s Grand Marshall is attorney James Flynn. The parade will be accessible for people with disabilities and special viewing areas will be designated.

Jan. 15 at 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Parade starts at Third Street South and First Avenue South. It travels west and ends at Tropicana Field.

This event is free. For more information, email Advantage Village Academy at info@advantagevillageacademy.com.

Save Our Streets Campaign

The Bay Area Dream Defenders are launching a campaign on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day to address the root causes of gun violence. They will be marching in St. Petersburg’s MLK parade and participating in the MLK Family Fun Day event.

Jan. 15 at 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Parade starts at Third Street South and First Avenue South. It travels west and ends at Tropicana Field, where the Family Fun Day event will be held.

This event is free. For more information, contact Bay Area Dream Defenders.

MLK Family Fun Day

Features kid-friendly carnival rides, foods, live performances and health checkups. This event is wheelchair accessible with special accommodations available upon request.

Jan. 15 at 2:30-6 p.m.

Tropicana Field Lot Four

1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg, FL 33705

This event is free. For more information, email Advantage Village Academy at info@advantagevillageacademy.com.

Polk County

MLK Leadership Forum "College, Careers & Community"

Presented by the Education and Enlightenment Group. A college and career event aimed at building personal and professional skills.

Jan. 12 at 1-4 p.m.

Lake Crago Outdoor Recreation Complex

525 Lake Crago Drive, Lakeland, FL 33805

Register for free here and scan the QR code.

Day of Caring

A day-long, family-friendly event featuring free admission to Florida Children's Museum, live performances, community vendors and more.

Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Free admission to the museum runs until 5 p.m.

Florida Children's Museum

600 Bonnet Springs Blvd., Lakeland, FL 33815

This event is free.

School Daze: A HBCU Alumni and Greek Social Mixer

A celebration with alumni from historically Black colleges and universities – including Florida A&M University, Bethune-Cookman University, Edward Waters University, and Howard University – and the Divine Nine. Ages 21 and up.

Jan. 13 at 7-11:30 p.m.

Coleman-Bush Building

1104 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Lakeland, FL 33805

RSVP for free here.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Gospel Explosion

Sponsored by the Education and Enlightenment Group, in partnership with Diretta’s Baby. This event will also be livestreamed here.

Jan. 14 at 3 p.m.

New Bethel AME Church

2122 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Lakeland, FL 33805

This event is free.

MLK Jr. 20th Annual Interfaith Prayer Breakfast

Presented by the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Lakeland.

Jan. 15 at 9 a.m. Doors open at 8 a.m.

Dream Center of Lakeland

635 W. Fifth St., Lakeland, FL 33805

Entry is $30. To buy tickets or for more information, call (863) 602-1875 or (863) 687-1994.

Lakeland MLK Day of Community Service

Community members can volunteer for different projects across Lakeland. You can also drop off canned and boxed non-perishable items at The Joinery from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., as part of Lakeland Regional Health's Day of Service Community Food Drive.

Jan. 15 at 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The Joinery

640 E. Main St., Lakeland, FL 33801

Register for free here. For more information, call (404) 735-8994.

Parent University: Reading, Reasons and Recommendations

Offers resources and guidance for parents, as well as giveaways.

Jan. 16 at 6:30 p.m.

New Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church Fellowship Hall

1321 N. Webster Ave., Lakeland, FL 33805

This event is free.

Wellness Wednesday

A health information expo featuring free immunizations for Medicare Part D enrollees, blood pressure checks, consultation booths, giveaways and more.

Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

New Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church Fellowship Hall

1321 N. Webster Ave., Lakeland, FL 33805

Register for free by calling Lynne Simpkins at (863) 512-2712.

Illustrations from the Mirror: The Art of Ahmad Taylor

A reception celebrating Polk Museum of Art’s current exhibition, “Illustrations from the Mirror.” Features a conversation between artist Ahmad Taylor and the museum’s executive director Dr. Alex Rich.

Jan. 17 at 6-8 p.m.

Polk Museum of Art

800 E. Palmetto St., Lakeland, FL 33801

This event is free.

Swan City Jazz Festival

A weekend jazz festival with Julian Vaughn and Lannie Battistini headlining on Jan. 20 and Jan. 21, respectively. Local high school and college performers will take the stage as well. Food trucks and vendors will be present.

Jan. 20-21 at 12-7 p.m.

Munn Park

201 E. Main St., Lakeland, FL 33801

This event is free.

46th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade in Lakeland

Hosted by the city of Lakeland, the Reverend Dr. MLK Commission of Lakeland, and the Education and Enlightenment Group. Churches, organizations, daycares, fraternities, sororities, dance groups, bands and businesses will participate in the parade.

Jan. 20 at 1 p.m.

Parade starts at Providence Road and West 14th Street. It ends at Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and West Second Street.

This event is free.

2024 MLK Car Show

Sponsored by Diretta’s Baby and the Education and Enlightenment Group.

Jan. 21 at 12-6 p.m.

Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium

2301 Lakeland Hills Blvd., Lakeland, FL 33805

This event is free. Parking costs $10. Car registration costs $20. For more information, call (863) 286-4371 or email direttaw1958@gmail.com.



Sarasota County

MLK Day Party at The Big Tiki Lounge

Features DJs, live performances and dancing. There will be a brunch buffet, bellinis and bottomless mimosas from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jan. 14 at 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

The Big Tiki Lounge

5311 Ocean Blvd., Siesta Key, FL 34242

Tickets start at $48. Get them here.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.: Celebrating his Legacy in Spoken Word & Song

The Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe’s annual tradition celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in spoken word and song. Their production includes reenactments of excerpts from Dr. King’s speeches and writings, as well as singing and dancing. The 2023 winners of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. essay contest will also be recognized.

Jan. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Sarasota Opera House.

61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota, FL 34236

Tickets start at $25, or $15 for students. Get them here.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Grand Bookstore Sale

The Betty J. Johnson North Sarasota Library kicks off Black History Month with 50% off all books. The sale includes books on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Africa and African American History.

Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Lobby of Betty J. Johnson North Sarasota Library

2801 Newtown Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34234

This event is free.

