MLK's legacy in St. Augustine and Florida

As we approach what would have been his 95th birthday, we look back at the impact of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. by recounting his connections with St. Augustine and Florida. The protests in St. Augustine were pivotal in shaping the course of civil rights history in America.

Guests:

Jessica Clark, St. Augustine bureau reporter and anchor at First Coast News.

David Nolan , author and historian of St. Augustine’s civil rights era.

, author and historian of St. Augustine’s civil rights era. Adonnica Toler, exhibit designer, history museum director at the Earth M.M. in Downtown Jacksonville.



Holocaust

We talked to the creators behind an award-winning state production that explores themes of family and survival in the aftermath of World War ll.

Guests:

Adrianne Moore, director of A Shayna Maidel.

Melissa Williams , Holocaust educator for LJD Jewish and Community Services.

, Holocaust educator for LJD Jewish and Community Services. Morris Bendit, Holocaust survivor and creator of the Holocaust memorial on display in the Frisch Family Holocaust Memorial Gallery on the Southside of Jacksonville.



Million Dollar Quartet

We explore the history of Million Dollar Quartet. Performers from the Alhambra Theatre give us a glimpse into their upcoming show.

If you are interested in attending, you can find more information here.

Guests:

Alex Burnette .

. Matt McClure .

. Joshua Pryor .

. Corey McKinney.

Copyright 2024 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit WJCT News 89.9.