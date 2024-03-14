An emerald river and parade will bring St. Patrick's revelry, crowds to downtown Tampa

As if Tampa’s annual River o’ Green event on Saturday didn’t offer enough Irish spectacle along the downtown riverbanks as revelers celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Throw in a parade, and organizers say this will be the city’s biggest Paddy party yet.

It’s easy to see why the city center will be bursting at the seams, and we still haven’t mentioned the same-day nearby concert at Amalie Arena; volleyball tournament and thespian festival at the convention center; carnival, art and music fest at Armature Works; and usual weekend gathering spots.

Hence, Tampa officials are warning motorists about the increased downtown occupation. Traffic will be unforgiving and parking will be limited, but there are options to make arriving and leaving less aggravating.

But first, an overview of the events, or as the Irish lads might say, a “day of grand craic.”

Feeling green

For the first time, River o’ Green has paired with the Rough Riders’ St. Patrick’s Day parade, a longtime Ybor City event that has moved to downtown and from night to late afternoon.

The free, family-friendly festival starts with the eponymous act of dyeing the Hillsborough River emerald green between the Kennedy Street and Cass Street bridges. According to organizers, the dye is nontoxic, safe for the environment, biodegradable and certified for use around drinking water.

An art walk, showcasing some of the area’s most talented artists with Irish connections, will be set up in Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, near the Four Green Fields pub.

Two stages, near Ashley Drive and Gasparilla Plaza (north of the park), will feature music, dance and other entertainment through the day.

You’ll also find food vendors, a variety of beers, a pet costume contest, hurling demonstrations, cabbage tossing and other games, and free boat rides on the river.

River o’ Green runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with the parade at 5 p.m.

So, bring your brogue, get jiggy and pour back a few scoops.

Two things that go together

River o’ Green is a relative newcomer on the Tampa festival scene, beginning in 2012 when Bob Buckhorn was mayor. Meantime, the Rough Riders’ St. Patrick’s Day parade has been a mainstay since 1995.

It was only a matter of time before the events joined hands and bands.

The parade steps off at Joe Chillura Courthouse Square, 600 E. Kennedy Blvd., and will head west on Madison Street, turn right on Ashley Drive and right on Polk Street, where it will end at Florida Avenue.

Baseball Hall of Famer and Tampa native Wade Boggs is the grand marshal.

The Rough Riders, a nonprofit of more than 600 members dedicated to the cavalry of President Theodore Roosevelt, was formed in 1978 and is best known for distributing teddy bears to young hospital patients.

The parade will be livestreamed online, and on Facebook and YouTube.

Parking and roads

The city is encouraging visitors in and around downtown Saturday to arrive early, be prepared for detours and congestion, and to consider alternative means of transportation.

Motorists should use additional caution with the large numbers of pedestrians expected.

Street closures around downtown will go into effect around 2 p.m. and should be considered when deciding where to park. Road closures can be found here.

The city advises that the closest parking option to River o’ Green, the Poe garage north of the park, will fill up quickly. Other options include the Fort Brooke Garage, 107 N. Franklin St., or parking in Ybor City and taking the free TECO Line streetcar to the Whiting Street station.

DASH Tampa, a hub-to-hub service, will also be running throughout the event with the nearest pickup and drop-off location in front of the Barrymore Hotel Tampa Riverwalk, 111 W. Fortune St.

HART’s bus network, bike routes, water taxis, rideshare and e-scooters provide safe access as well. Pedestrians can also park remotely and follow the Riverwalk.