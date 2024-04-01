Solar eclipse watch parties are planned across the Tampa Bay area

On April 8, North America will experience its first total solar eclipse since 2017.

During this time, the skies will darken — starting along Mexico's Pacific coast — as the eclipse moves north and east across a swath of the country—known as the path of totality—before exiting on Canada's Atlantic coast later in the afternoon.

The greater Tampa Bay region is expected to start seeing the effects starting around 1:43 p.m.

NASA The path of the coming solar eclipse

Folks will be stepping out of workplaces, homes or schools to check it out. And be sure you have special ISO-designated solar eclipse glasses if you plan to look up at the partial eclipse.

Because the risk of permanent eye damage is real.

But if you prefer to catch the eclipse with others — or learn more about what's happening — several watch parties are planned across the greater Tampa Bay region.

But keep in mind, eye protection is critical, because you can't see the total eclipse from here. Floridians will see a partial eclipse if the weather cooperates.

Here are a few of the events planned across the area. And just a reminder: NASA says a solar eclipse won't cross the U.S. again until 2044.