Student podcast shares childhood memories from St. Petersburg's Gas Plant neighborhood
Students from John Hopkins Middle School in St. Petersburg recently produced a podcast that looked at the historic Gas Plant neighborhood, a historically Black community razed in the 1980s. The students focused on the childhoods of the residents.
The Gas Plant Reporting Project focuses on the redevelopment of a historically Black neighborhood in St. Petersburg know as The Gas Plant area.
The 500-plus homes were razed in the 1980s for redevelopment on land that would become Tropicana Field, the current home for the Major League Baseball team now known as the Tampa Bay Rays.
Today, the space is being reimagined as a $1.3 billion mixed-used project that includes retails shops, residential units and civic outlets.
The project is comprised of news stories, a podcast series, and a documentary produced by student journalists from the Journeys in Journalism program at Melrose Elementary, John Hopkins Middle, and Lakewood High schools.
Support for the project is made possible by a 2023 Broadcasting Hope Media Grant from Florida Humanities.
This podcast is a production of the John Hopkins Middle School Center for Journalism and Multimedia, a part of the Pinellas County Journeys in Journalism Magnet Program.
The podcast team that reported and produced it include: Adam Lollis, Mateo Miranda, Lillian Verwey, Jayden Richardson, Colleen Perry, Harleigh Kraft and Gabrielle Dibert-Trankel.
Support came from John Hopkins teachers Joyce Pink and journalism project coordinator Kenya Woodard; the Poynter Institute; and WUSF reporter Gabriella Paul and news director Mary Shedden.