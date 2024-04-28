St. Augustine vies for state Black History Museum

On Wednesday’s First Coast Connect, we talk to the people working to bring Florida’s Museum of Black History to St. Augustine. The Rev. Anthony Britton explains why the Ancient City is the natural choice for the institution, and St. Johns County Administrator Joy Andrews explains the application process.

Then, Florida State College at Jacksonville launches a new "Diplomacy Lab" in partnership with the U.S. State Department.

Guests:

Julia Dearriba-Mongomery , FSCJ professor of art and design.

, FSCJ professor of art and design. Daniel Cronrath, professor of political science.



And, National Crime Victims' Rights Week got underway Sunday, with the theme of "How can you help?" Daren Mason, a community organizer and advocate with Crime Victims Speak, gives us the details.

Plus, how to participate in a climate-crisis poetry contest.

Guest:

Andy Bruck, president of the Musicians Association of Jacksonville/American Federation of Musicians Local 444.

