© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

St. Augustine vies for state Black History Museum

WJCT News | By Anne Schindler
Published April 28, 2024 at 5:05 AM EDT
The proposed Florida Black History Museum in St. Augustine.
St. Johns County Public Affairs Office
The proposed Florida Black History Museum in St. Augustine.

The Ancient City is one of three Florida finalists hoping to host the coveted facility.

On Wednesday’s First Coast Connect, we talk to the people working to bring Florida’s Museum of Black History to St. Augustine. The Rev. Anthony Britton explains why the Ancient City is the natural choice for the institution, and St. Johns County Administrator Joy Andrews explains the application process.

Then, Florida State College at Jacksonville launches a new "Diplomacy Lab" in partnership with the U.S. State Department.

Guests:

  • Julia Dearriba-Mongomery, FSCJ professor of art and design.
  • Daniel Cronrath, professor of political science.  


And, National Crime Victims' Rights Week got underway Sunday, with the theme of "How can you help?" Daren Mason, a community organizer and advocate with Crime Victims Speak, gives us the details.

Plus, how to participate in a climate-crisis poetry contest.

Guest: 

  • Andy Bruck, president of the Musicians Association of Jacksonville/American Federation of Musicians Local 444.

Copyright 2024 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit WJCT News 89.9.

Tags
Arts / Culture Black History
Anne Schindler
Related Stories
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now