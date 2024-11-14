© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Hurricane Ian at peak intensity while approaching southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022.
2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

St. Pete Pier's popular floating sculpture will be temporarily removed after hurricane damage

WUSF | By Mahika Kukday
Published November 14, 2024 at 5:00 AM EST
A sculpture is suspended over a park, designed to look like it's billowing in the wind, lit up purple and green in the night sky.
Mahika Kukday
/
WUSF
The Bending Arc is lit up purple and green at around 11 p.m. on Nov. 13 at its regular location on the St. Pete Pier. It's fenced off ahead of its removal.

Net House, the piece’s maintenance company, will take it down. They’ll examine its weight and structure for a possible future reinstallation.

The St. Pete Pier attracts visitors for a variety of reasons — some come for the weekend markets or the stunning views, others for the waterfront dining.

And if you’ve been there, there’s a good chance you’ve stopped to admire the giant billowing sculpture suspended in the air.

Bending Arc spans 432 feet wide and floats over 70 feet above the ground. But after being battered by the trio of recent hurricanes, it’s being taken down.

Over 5,000 pounds of nets and ropes hold the iconic art piece in the sky.

It was engineered to withstand up to 150 mph winds, and downtown St. Petersburg’s worst numbers during hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton didn’t come close to that.

A chart showing rainfall and wind statistics from three major hurricanes in Florida in 2024.
Mahika Kukday
/
WUSF
The highest wind gust recorded during the last three major storms to affect Tampa Bay, was 101 mph at Albert Whitted Airport on Oct. 9.

However, City Development Administrator James Corbett told the Tampa Bay Times that the recurring damage from three storms was too much for the sculpture to withstand.

Bending Arc was created by internationally renowned artist Janet Echelman in 2020. According to her website, Echelman’s piece was intended to “offer visitors an oasis where they can seek a moment of calm sensory experience and heightened awareness of nature and our place within it.”

And for dozens of Sunshine City residents, it has served as the centerpiece of that calming moment. Since August 2022, The Body Electric Yoga Company leads a free monthly yoga class under the sculpture.

The sculpture was funded by both public and private sources, as part of the $90 million investment in the St. Petersburg Pier project.
Arts / Culture st. pete pierHurricane Miltonpublic artJanet Echelman
Mahika Kukday
Mahika Kukday is the WUSF Radio News intern for fall of 2024.
