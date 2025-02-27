A historic marker is unveiled at the once-forgotten Zion Cemetery in Tampa

The unveiling of a historical marker at Zion Cemetery on Wednesday marked a much-anticipated step toward restoration and preservation of the burial ground.

Elected officials and community members gathered for a dedication of the marker, provided by Tampa Mayor Jane Castor. Proclamations for the continued recognition and restoration of the grave site were also presented by the City of Tampa and the Tampa Housing Authority.

“I come here this morning as a part of remembering and representing … our loved ones whose remains are interred … and representing those whom I don't know and you don't know, but who also need to be remembered,” Jeraldine Williams said.

During the ceremony, Williams said her great, great grandmother was buried at Zion Cemetery and “her grave has been desecrated for about 100 years.”

WUSF / Catherine Paulitz A historical marker for Zion Cemetery was unveiled on North Florida Avenue on Feb. 26.

The 2.5-acre cemetery, which is believed to be Tampa’s first burial ground for African American residents, was created in 1901. In the mid 1920s, the cemetery was owned by white businessmen who sold parts of the land for development.

Today, Robles Park Village public housing stands empty on the grave sites. In recent years, as this history has come to light, the names of 725 people buried at Zion Cemetery have been confirmed and families living at the apartment buildings at Robles Park Village on parts of the graveyard were relocated.

Among them was Reva Iman, who spoke at the Feb. 26 historic marker dedication ceremony. She said it was traumatic when the rumors were confirmed and human remains were found bordering her apartment building.

“I was there firsthand to experience it. … We had to bring therapists in for the kids and adults and the seniors. We were wondering, you know, where do we go from here?” Iman said.

Zion Cemetery is not a unique case in the greater Tampa Bay region.

There’s several Black cemeteries in Tampa neighborhoods, including Memorial Park and College Hill, that require ongoing preservation efforts, said USF anthropology professor Antoinette Jackson, who also directs the Black Cemetery Network.

“All over the Tampa Bay area there are, unfortunately … cemeteries that need to be recognized, and some have been. Some have not yet,” she said.

At the site of Zion Cemetery, community leaders also want a memorial site and a genealogy research center for descendants of those buried.