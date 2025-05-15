© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

A Florida Hall of Fame artist will provide insight into his paintings in Tarpon Springs

WUSF | By Susan Giles Wantuck
Published May 15, 2025 at 5:15 AM EDT
Artist Christopher Still stands in the water painting at an easel. There are pine trees in the distance.
Kevin Starkey
Artist Christopher Still stands in the water painting at an easel. There are pine trees in the distance.

Christopher Still will be talking about his works that are part of the "Great State of Florida" exhibition at the Tarpon Springs Heritage Museum on May 20.

Artist Christopher Still is known for his love of history and for representing Florida’s natural heritage across portraits, murals, landscapes and still life.

He’s painted the portraits of important people, like the late governor of Florida, Lawton Chiles.

Passengers make their way through security at Tampa International Airport's Airside C beneath the painting "Final Boarding Call" by Artist Christopher Still
Tampa International Airport
/
Courtesy
Passengers make their way through security at Tampa International Airport's Airside C beneath the painting "Final Boarding Call" by Artist Christopher Still

And if you pass through Tampa International Airport, Airside C, you may see his sculpture "q" and his painting, “Final Boarding Call” that hints at TPA’s history. Or maybe you missed that painting as you scrambled through security, trying not to lose sight of your luggage.

A sculpture by Artist Christopher Still that includes the formula for lift, hangs over Tampa International Airport's Airside C.
Tampa International Airport
/
Courtesy
A sculpture by Artist Christopher Still that includes the formula for lift, hangs over Tampa International Airport's Airside C.

Many of Still’s works are in private collections. But if you’ve been to Tampa Bay History Center lately, you’ve probably seen his painting of the very early days of Florida, in the canoe exhibition. It’s called “In Ages Past.”

Artist Christopher Still in a plaid shirt and a Florida ball cap
Kevin Starkey
Many of Christopher Still’s works are in private collections.

He was also commissioned to paint 10 murals representing Florida history. These paintings hang in the Florida House of Representatives. They represent the state’s history from the time of indigenous peoples to the Spanish conquistadores to the undersea beauty that can be found beneath the Seven-Mile Bridge in the Florida Keys.

If you look inside one of Still’s paintings, you can see objects or creatures that represent Florida’s past. Perhaps a mastodon tooth or the kind of longhorn cattle that was once the dominant cattle breed in the state. The beauty is in the detail.

Still is a member of the Florida Artists Hall of Fame. He was inducted in 2010, and at 49, he was the youngest person to ever earn the distinction.

He’ll be talking about his works as part of “Tarpon Talks” at the Tarpon Springs Heritage Museum on May 20 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Nine of his original works are part of the “Great State of Florida” exhibition.

To learn more about the event, click here.

A painting about Tarpon Springs by Artist Christopher Still
Courtesy
A painting about Tarpon Springs, Florida by Artist Christopher Still
Tags
Arts / Culture Tarpon SpringsFlorida Artists Hall of FameArt
Susan Giles Wantuck
I love telling stories about my home state. And I hope they will help you in some way and maybe even lift your spirits.
See stories by Susan Giles Wantuck
Related Stories
  1. St. Petersburg artist's 3D wall constructions reflect early training as architect
  2. Lakeland’s AGB Museum hosts one-of-a-kind Dutch Impressionist exhibition
  3. The race to capture Florida's diminishing landscape
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now