Epic Universe opening expected to bring visitors and traffic congestion to Orlando

Law enforcement is expecting increased road congestion in Central Florida through the weekend and warning drivers to prepare for delays. That's in part due to the Memorial Day weekend and Universal's new theme park, Epic Universe, officially opening Thursday.

Trooper Migdalisis Garcia of the Florida Highway Patrol said the Memorial Day weekend typically brings congestion to beaches in Volusia and Brevard counties. But with a new theme park, the agency is anticipating – and preparing – for more localized traffic in Orange County.

"It's very important for not only our residents here to anticipate that traffic during their morning commute, but also for those visiting us to prepare your routes and plan ahead that way we all are ready for the traffic," Garcia said. "Leave with ample enough time in order to get to your destination safely, while still obeying speed limit and other traffic laws that are in place."

Garcia advised drivers to follow the rules of the road during this time of anticipated congestion. Drivers can tune into the traffic radio channel for updates and to see whether alternative routes are available if highways become overcrowded.

In addition to the highway patrol, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said it will increase its presence near the new theme park off Kirkman Road and Universal Boulevard in the International Drive area.

While officials prepared for traffic on main roads, Visit Orlando president and CEO Casandra Matej said this theme park and Memorial Day weekend are huge benefits for the region's economy.

"When we looked at our data, we're actually a 6% increase year over year," Matej said. "It goes back to a couple of contributing factors, of course Epic Universe, but also we have some major group bookings in at the Orange County Convention Center. ... We are expecting great visitation, which also results in great benefits as far as the tourism development tax, which goes to fund many things around our community.

"If anyone's staying at any of our hotels, they pay a tourism development tax," Matej said. "That money goes to promotions of our destination. … The TDT has helped build the Dr Phillips Center for Performing Arts, the Kia Center, the Camping World Stadium and many other venues throughout our community."

