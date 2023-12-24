© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Sentences of two Florida men commuted by President Biden

WUSF | By News Service of Florida
Published December 24, 2023 at 8:25 AM EST
President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media after exiting Air Force One, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, July 21.
Evan Vucci
/
AP
President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media after exiting Air Force One, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, July 21.

Pointing to what he called “disproportionately long sentences,” President Joe Biden on Friday commuted prison sentences of 11 people, including two Florida men.

One of the Florida men, Esaias Tucker, 35, of Tallahassee, was sentenced in 2013 to 20 years in prison on charges of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and possession of cocaine, according to information released by the White House and the U.S. Department of Justice. Biden commuted Tucker’s prison sentence to end April 20 and kept intact a 10-year requirement of supervised release.

The other Florida man, Leroy Lymons, 45, of Pensacola, was sentenced in 2012 to life in prison on a cocaine-related conspiracy charge, according to the information released Friday. Biden commuted his sentence to 27 years in prison and a 10-year term of supervised release.

In a statement, Biden said he was “commuting the sentences of 11 people who are serving disproportionately long sentences for non-violent drug offenses. All of them would have been eligible to receive significantly lower sentences if they were charged with the same offense today.”
Courts / Law sentencing
News Service of Florida
