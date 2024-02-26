© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Lakeland man arrested for alleged involvement in Jan. 6 insurrection

WUSF | By Ari Herrera
Published February 26, 2024 at 6:16 PM EST
A crowd of people, some holding American flags and some holding other flags, stand on the grass and a balcony. A pair of Trump 2020 banners hang from the balcony railing, while smoke rises above them.
John Minchillo
/
AP
Members of the Oath Keepers and other groups stand on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Thomas Paul Osborne, 40, of Lakeland was charged last week in connection with his alleged participation in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection.

A seventh Polk County resident has been indicted in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Thomas Paul Osborne, 40, of Lakeland was arrested and charged Thursday with charges related to his alleged participation in the insurrection.

Osborne has been charged with a felony offense of civil disorder.

He is also charged with several misdemeanors including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building or grounds.

The arrest was announced in a press release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office Friday after prolonged efforts to investigate rioters featured on the FBI's Be on the Lookout (BOLO) list, which contains images of unidentified insurrectionists from Jan. 6.

Officials say the FBI’s Tampa and Washington Field Offices will lead investigative efforts for this case.

According to the press release, more than 1,313 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, and more than 469 have been charged with felonies for assaulting or impeding members of Capitol law enforcement.

The state of Florida currently leads in the number of residents arrested on riot-related charges.

Image from the FBI's Be on the Lookout list of Thomas Paul Osborne at the Jan. 6 riot.
FBI
Image from the FBI's Be on the Lookout list of Thomas Paul Osborne at the Jan. 6 riot.

Osborne was identified as #347 - AFO on the BOLO list, the ‘AFO’ marker denoting an alleged “assault on a federal officer.”

His indictment comes after another Lakeland resident, Jonathan Pollock, pled not guilty at his arraignment on Jan. 6 charges early last week. Pollock was part of a trio of Lakeland residents who eluded arrest for 2½ years on charges related to the insurrection.
Ari Herrera
Ari Herrera is the WUSF Stephen Noble Digital News intern for spring of 2024.
See stories by Ari Herrera
