Lakeland man arrested for alleged involvement in Jan. 6 insurrection

A seventh Polk County resident has been indicted in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Thomas Paul Osborne, 40, of Lakeland was arrested and charged Thursday with charges related to his alleged participation in the insurrection.

Osborne has been charged with a felony offense of civil disorder.

He is also charged with several misdemeanors including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building or grounds.

The arrest was announced in a press release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office Friday after prolonged efforts to investigate rioters featured on the FBI's Be on the Lookout (BOLO) list, which contains images of unidentified insurrectionists from Jan. 6.

Officials say the FBI’s Tampa and Washington Field Offices will lead investigative efforts for this case.

According to the press release, more than 1,313 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, and more than 469 have been charged with felonies for assaulting or impeding members of Capitol law enforcement.

The state of Florida currently leads in the number of residents arrested on riot-related charges.

Osborne was identified as #347 - AFO on the BOLO list, the ‘AFO’ marker denoting an alleged “assault on a federal officer.”

His indictment comes after another Lakeland resident, Jonathan Pollock, pled not guilty at his arraignment on Jan. 6 charges early last week. Pollock was part of a trio of Lakeland residents who eluded arrest for 2½ years on charges related to the insurrection.