Florida’s AG Ashley Moody is suing the ACC over a contract dispute with ESPN

Florida’s Attorney General is joining the legal battle between Florida State University and its affiliate conference, the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC).

AG Ashley Moody filed a lawsuit Thursday morning as she looks to ramp up support for the school.

"We are taking legal action against the ACC for wrongfully withholding these important public records," said Moody.



The complaint was filed in Leon County, demanding for the ACC to release all documentation surrounding its media rights contracts with Florida State.

The school has been a member of the ACC since 1991 but finds itself fighting in court over “bad media deals” worth upwards of a half a billion dollars.

.@theACC is asking a state entity—@FloridaState—to potentially pay and lose more than half a billion dollars but is refusing to produce the documents related to that outrageous price tag.



— AG Ashley Moody (@AGAshleyMoody) April 25, 2024

Moody wrote in her complaint that the ACC must adhere to Florida’s public records law and disclose the media contract it has with tv network, ESPN.

"Under secret media rights contracts located somewhere in the North Carolina headquarters of the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), the fate of hundreds of millions of dollars of a Florida public university is written," Moody said in her filing.

The filing comes just two days after Moody asked other state attorneys general for support in FSU’s case.

