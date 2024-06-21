Four are indicted after a USF student overdosed on fentanyl

Four people from Tampa have been indicted for distributing fentanyl, leading to the death of a University of South Florida student.

David Chudhabuddhi, Miguel Cintron, Darrius Gustafson and Marquise Trant were chaged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl resulting in death and additional distributions of fentanyl over 40 grams, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida.

Cintron faces additional charges related to possession of cocaine and a gun.

On Feb. 16, the four distributed a lethal amount of fentanyl that led to the death of a USF student, the release said. Afterward, they kept distributing fentanyl to undercover Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office detectives and deputies.

Law enforcement carried out a search warrant on April 10 at Cintron’s home, according to the release. There, they found 1,200 pressed pills with fentanyl, more than seven kilograms of cocaine, one kilogram each of heroin and black tar heroin, guns, ammo, and over $200,000 in cash.

All four people were arrested, made initial appearances in federal court and were ordered detained pending trial, according to the release. If convicted on all counts, each person faces a minimum of 20 years in federal prison.