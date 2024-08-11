Leon County's new restorative justice agency aims to bring better outcomes for victims and offender

There's a renewed effort in Leon County to help break the traditional cycle of crime and punishment in the criminal justice system.

Janelle Eden is the executive director of Connection First.

"We are a non-profit based in Tallahassee. We run and operate the restorative justice for adults in Leon County. And our mission with Connection First is really to cultivate peace and healing through human connection."

In Tallahassee, one of the best-known advocates of restorative justice was the late Agnes Furey, who died 3 years ago. She reached out to the man who murdered her daughter and grandson. The resulting relationship benefited everyone involved. Connection First's Janelle Eden says restorative justice really helps crime victims, who typically aren't a priority.

"The way our criminal legal system is set up, it's who's right, who's wrong, I want to win! And in restorative justice, it's not about who's winning and losing but about making sure we create a safe, structured opportunity to talk about what happened, what are the root causes, to identify who's been impacted and then to talk about what might be offered to repair some of that harm."

With the goal bringing, not only resolution for crime victims, but also breaking the cycle that causes repeat offenses.

"Trauma perpetuates trauma. So if we don't give people a voluntary opportunity to talk about what happened, to talk about it in this structured conversation and way, trauma will just keep perpetuating in our community and society at large."

Second Judicial Circuit Public Defender Jessica Yeary, a big restorative justice fan, says the approach has multiple benefits.

"Essentially any therapeutic or opportunity for treatment and counseling instead of incarceration is going to be beneficial on a cost saving analysis. Additionally, if restorative justice does what it's meant to do in healing and helping people, then they won't come back into the criminal justice system."

Eden and her two Connection First counselors are offering to intervene in Leon County's non-felony cases in which the person who caused the harm is at least 18 years old. She says all parties must agree to give restorative justice a try.

"So we accept diversion cases that can be facilitated through restorative justice. Then, if the responsible party completes the process and completes their agreement that they collectively come up with as a group in the R.J. (restorative justice) conference, then their charges are dismissed."

Although Public Defender Yeary is quick to add that it's the state attorney's office that has the final say in the matter. "The ultimate decision making process lies with the prosecutors. They have the full ability to say, 'Yes, we'll do restorative justice in a case,' or 'No, we won't.'"

Second Judicial Circuit State Attorney Jack Campbell says he's also supported the idea of restorative justice for years. But he says it's important that everyone involved agree to the process before the case is referred, starting with the offender admitting guilt.

"If we do have someone who's willing to take that first step; 'Yeah, I did something wrong.' I (Campbell) then are morally as well as legally have to consult with the victim and make sure it's something that they feel is a comfort able resolution and they'd want to pursue this restorative process."

Eden also says her team can help mediate disagreements between neighbors, family members and others before a situation gets to the litigation - or prosecution - point. Now, with the help of a City of Tallahassee grant, she's hoping Connection First can become a recognized option for addressing conflict.

"We'd love to have as an automatic trigger for police officers showing up at the scene of incidents. Or community organizations to be well aware of what we do and how to make referrals on behalf of their clients."

State Attorney Jack Campbell also would like to see restorative justice become more of a standard option for handling cases.

"While this is a great tool we can use in the appropriate situation, it's not the only tool and it's not always the right tool. So that's the balance we're striking as we work with this new innovative program that's coming into our community and I hope we can use it some more."

