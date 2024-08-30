Former Okaloosa deputy Eddie Duran has been released from jail on a $100,000 bond

Former Okaloosa County Sheriff Deputy Eddie Duran Jr., 38, has been released from jail on a $100,000 bond. He’s charged with manslaughter for shooting and killing U.S. Senior Airman Roger Fortson.

Duran’s release comes after a judge Thursday set a bond that state attorneys argue is too low. Prosecutors wanted $250,000. The defense requested a $10,000 bond.

The judge who set Duran’s bond was Terrance Ketchel of Florida’s First Judicial Circuit.

Candles and framed photos of Roger Fortson, a U.S. Air Force senior airman who was fatally shot by a Fla. sheriff's deputy on May 3, 2024, sit on Friday, Aug. 23, in the doorway of the apartment where he was killed in Fort Walton Beach, Fla.

“There's been a probable cause ruling that has set forth this very serious charge and someone has died," said Ketchel.

The former deputy is not allowed to have any contact with Fortson’s family nor have any firearms.

Duran faces first degree manslaughter charges for fatally shooting Fortson, 23, at his Fort Walton Beach apartment in May.

“If he’s not able to make a bond then your honor he will be housed in Escambia County, making it more difficult for his family separating him from his family and isolating him away and making it more difficult for his attorneys," said Defense Attorney Rod Smith.

The judge ordered Duran to be back in court October 17th.

