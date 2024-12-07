A Tallahassee father who lost his son in a distracted driving crash is determined no one else should

Anthony Branca was riding his motorcycle to classes at Tallahassee State College 10 years ago this month when he was struck and killed by a distracted driver. Florida's law against distracted driving only imposed a 6-month license suspension for the offender. Anthony's father, Demetrius Branca, wants to see Florida pass a much tougher law.

"It's something that 31 other states have enacted in this country. And we're the biggest one that hasn't done it yet. Georgia has a really strict law. It's really good! You cannot touch your phone while you're driving. That's where we need to be."

A bill similar to the Georgia law got nearly unanimous bipartisan support in the Florida House last year. But Senate leadership had no interest and wouldn't allow companion legislation to be heard in committee. Branca hopes the 2025 session will be different. In preparation for yet another attempt to convince lawmakers, Branca is hosting a fundraiser this Saturday

"Anthony's birthday party will be at my house, 815 Voncile Avenue. The hours will be 12 to 5. We'll do the silent auction at 4 p.m. and we'll have food and drinks and music."

Next week, Branca will travel all over North Florida, meeting with local elected officials. He hopes they'll help in urging state lawmakers to pass stronger measures against distracted driving during the upcoming session.

