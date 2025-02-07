© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida Highway Patrol officers will soon aid ICE in deportation efforts

WUSF | By Daylina Miller
Published February 7, 2025 at 4:58 PM EST
A white man with short brown hair in a dark blue suit, white collared shirt and red tie stands at a blue podium with the Florida state seal on it. American and Florida flags are hanging on polls in the background.
Gov. Ron DeSantis
/
Facebook
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, announced a new partnership between the Florida Highway Patrol and ICE officials.

The agency has been authorized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to help deport immigrants in the state without legal status. Several Florida law enforcement agencies have already pledged to comply with arrest orders.

Florida Highway Patrol officers will soon be able to carry out federal immigration orders.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has offered to train and authorize troopers to help deport immigrants in the state without legal status.

Under Section 287 (g) of the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act, ICE can work with state and local law enforcement to arrest and remove immigrants "who undermine the safety of our nation's communities."

However, troopers cannot make arrests for immigration violations like ICE officers.

"This program is the maximum amount of participation that we've been asked to do under federal law," DeSantis said during a news conference. "We didn't hesitate to step up. We will take advantage of this, and we will be strong partners."

Several law enforcement agencies across the state have already agreed to support ICE officials in their deportation efforts.

A bill passed by Florida lawmakers would make Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson the state’s immigration czar, but DeSantis has indicated he would likely veto it.
Daylina Miller
As WUSF’s multimedia reporter, I produce photos, videos, audiograms, social media content and more to complement our on-air and digital news coverage. It's more important than ever to meet people where they're at.
