Russian, Uzbek nationals accused of submitting 132 fake voter applications in Pinellas

WUSF | By Rick Mayer
Published February 7, 2025 at 5:49 PM EST
Voting fraud. American flag waving in the wind against blue sky
FabrikaCr
/
iStockphoto

The foreign nationals, both living in Florida, face charges of conspiracy and providing false information in registering to vote with the Pinellas Supervisor of Elections.

A Russian and Uzbek living in Florida were arrested this past week after federal investigators accused them of conspiring to submit 132 fraudulent voter registration applications in Pinellas County

According to court filings, Sanjar Jamilov, 33, a citizen of Uzbekistan living in St. Petersburg, and Dmitry Shushlebin, 45, a citizen of Russia living in Miami Beach, submitted applications to the Pinellas Supervisor of Elections using names other than their own.

Investigators said the application envelopes had return and address labels that were identically formatted, including containing the same typographical error, and other indications of fraud, such as repetitive birth dates and addresses and nearly sequential Social Security numbers.

Investigators said change-of-address forms were sent to the U.S. Postal Service to route mail to the names and addresses on the fraudulent applications to three locations the defendants allegedly controlled.

Shushlebin was arrested on Sunday and Jamilov on Monday. Each faces one count of conspiring to submit fraudulent voter registration applications and give false information in registering to vote.

If convicted, each faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison.
Rick Mayer
I'm the online producer for Health News Florida, a collaboration of public radio stations and NPR that delivers news about health care issues.
