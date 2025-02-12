U.S. Supreme Court clears way for execution of killer in 1997 Charlotte County murders

James D. Ford, 64, has spent nearly every moment of the last 25 years in a 6-by-9-foot cell on death row at the Florida State Prison outside Starke in rural Bradford County.

From the moment a judge in Charlotte County handed down his death sentence in 1999, Ford’s only option was to wait.

He waited as his lawyers unsuccessfully submitted appeal after appeal to Florida’s higher courts. He waited for rulings on motions meant to turn his death sentence into lifetime confinement. After his appeals lapsed and his sentence stood, he waited for his death warrant.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Ford’s execution order this year and set his execution by lethal injection for 6 p.m. Thursday.

His attorneys have challenged longstanding federal and state precedent in attempts to avoid his death, but the U.S. Supreme Court denied his final appeal Wednesday.

‘A gruesome discovery’

On a warm Monday in April 1997, employees at the South Florida Sod Farm were searching the property’s 7,000 acres for Greg Malnory. Malnory, who had joined the staff a few months prior, had gone fishing on the farm with his wife and daughter a day earlier and hadn’t shown up to work that morning.

General manager Raymond Caruthers was called to a reservoir on the south side of the farm after lunch, he told lawyers in 1998. Three farm employees made what Judge Cynthia Ellis described as “a gruesome discovery": Greg and Kim Malnory were found murdered next to Greg’s truck, and their toddler, Maranda, was strapped – alive – in a car seat inside.

The sentencing order said Greg Malnory, 25, had been shot in the head and beaten, and his throat had been slit. Kim Malnory, 26, had been beaten, sexually assaulted and shot with a rifle.

Maranda, just shy of her second birthday, had been left alone at least 18 hours. She was covered in her mother’s blood and mosquito bites. Ellis said Maranda’s survival could “only be the product of divine intervention.”

Living in Port Charlotte, and now 29, Maranda said she preferred not to discuss her parents’ murders.

“With everything going on these two have been on my mind a lot lately,” she wrote last week on social media, with a photograph of her parents’ graves. “I make you proud everyday and I keep a picture of the three of us on my desk! I remind myself every day that I do it for you both. The last month has been the hardest, no one ever prepares you for it. As we get closer please be patient with me, I promise I’m not ignoring anyone I’m literally trying to survive.”

Police focused on Ford nearly immediately.

He was the last person to see the Malnorys alive when he went fishing with them Sunday, and pieces of Ford’s rifle, “Old Betsy,” were found scattered at the crime scene. Ford’s family characterized him as an alcoholic after his father died, according to depositions, and his lawyers centered his initial trial on an “involuntary intoxication” defense, arguing he was so drunk he didn’t have control over his actions.

After 11 days of trial, a jury voted 11-1 to recommend a death sentence for Ford. Ellis agreed, sentencing Ford to death for the “heinous, atrocious and cruel” murders.

Florida’s death penalty since 1999

The jury in Ford’s case recommended the death penalty for both murders, but the judge made the final sentencing decision. Stacy Biggart, a legal skills professor at the University of Florida, said judges held the final verdict for decades.

Judges “almost always” followed the jury’s advisory verdict, but they were ultimately responsible for finding the aggravating factors that merited a death sentence, like prior violent felonies.

The 2016 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Hurst v. Florida upended the process, finding that the scheme violated defendants’ Sixth Amendment right to a trial by a jury.

“The ruling said that the jury has to find the facts necessary to impose the death penalty,” Biggart said. “The default sentence without aggravators is life. After Hurst, the jury had to find the aggravators.”

The Hurst decision prompted a “flurry of litigation” in death penalty cases around the state. Biggart joined Capital Collateral Regional Counsel, the office that represents death row inmates in conviction appeals, less than one month after the ruling.

“There were arguments that the death penalty was unconstitutional, that the ruling should be retroactive to all death penalty cases in Florida,” she said. “The Florida Supreme Court had to decide how to apply Hurst.”

The Florida Supreme Court made its decision in October 2016, requiring a unanimous death sentence and allowing certain death penalty cases to be reopened for litigation. The court only made its verdict retroactive to June 24, 2002, when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled similarly in an Arizona case .

Ford’s death penalty case was finalized in May 2002, less than one month before the court’s cutoff.

“It’s not fair,” Biggart said. “If it was unconstitutional on June 24, 2002, it was unconstitutional before then.”

The Legislature passed a bill mandating unanimous death penalty verdicts in March 2017. The law was in place until 2023, months after a divided jury sentenced Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz to life.

“Society doesn’t like the fact that he got life,” Biggart said, “so we changed the law to make sure people like him could get what they deserve.”

The amended death penalty statute , which became law in April 2023, requires only eight of a jury’s 12 members to impose the death penalty. Florida and Alabama are the only states that allow a nonunanimous death penalty.

DeSantis signed a bill in 2023 that would allow the death penalty in sexual battery cases with a victim under 12 years old, despite U.S. Supreme Court rulings that the death penalty cannot be imposed in cases where the victim didn’t die.

Additionally, the Legislature’s current immigration bill would require the death penalty for an “unauthorized alien” who commits a capital crime. The U.S. Supreme Court has also ruled that mandatory death sentences are unconstitutional.

Recent Florida death penalty laws are unconstitutional, Biggart said, which may be part of the reason they are passed.

“If these laws are passed and challenged, courts might revisit death penalty laws,” she said. “Florida citizens seem to like the death penalty. I think the death penalty in Florida is going to thrive.”

Ford’s final appeals

The last weeks of Ford’s 20 years of appeals have seen petitions from outside organizations and motions from his lawyers urging a stay in his execution.

Maria DeLiberato, the executive director of Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty, said the state has the opportunity to “bring justice without causing more violence” in Ford’s case.

“Like many people on death row, he didn’t get a death sentence with a happy, healthy childhood,” she said. “Mercy is always appropriate, especially for someone who lives a peaceful life and has family who cares for him.”

In motions submitted to the U.S. Supreme Court on Sunday, Ford’s lawyers, Ali Shakoor and Adrienne Shepherd, argued that the 2005 decision in Roper v. Simmons justified pausing his execution.

His lawyers did not respond to emails or phone messages over the course of a week. Gerod Hooper, the chief assistant at Capital Collateral Regional Counsel-Middle, said the basis of the appeal was Ford’s mental age.

He said the U.S. Supreme Court prohibited executions for people who are mentally or chronologically under 18, but only for conditions that “prevent the brain from developing.”

“Mr. Ford … is mentally around 12 years old, but because his deficiency didn’t happen until after he was 18, he can get executed,” Hooper said. “Our position is that that is illogical. Mental deficiency should be applicable if it existed at the time of the crime.”

There are currently 277 people on Florida’s death row. Ford's execution would be Florida's first in 2025.