To help battle human trafficking, DCF awards $900,000 grant to state law agencies

WFSU | By Margie Menzel - WFSU and Rick Mayer - WUSF
Published March 10, 2025 at 11:21 AM EDT
Outgoing Florida Department of Children & Families Secretary Shevaun Harris announces a $900,000 grant for state law enforcement agencies to battle human trafficking at a news conference on March 7, 2025. With her, from left, are Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass, USF criminology professor Joan Reid and Marianne Thomas of St. Thomas University’s Brunetti Human Trafficking Academy.
Outgoing Florida Department of Children & Families Secretary Shevaun Harris announces a $900,000 grant for state law enforcement agencies to battle human trafficking at a news conference on March 7, 2025. With her, from left, are Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass, USF criminology professor Joan Reid and Marianne Thomas of St. Thomas University's Brunetti Human Trafficking Academy.

In addition, outgoing DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris introduced the use of enhanced screening tools to assist in recognizing the potential for youth trafficking.

The Florida Department of Children & Families on Friday said it has awarded a $900,000 grant to state law enforcement agencies to help stop human trafficking and assist victims.

In addition, outgoing DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris introduced the use of enhanced screening tools to assist in recognizing the potential for labor and sex trafficking.

The money will be spread to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Bay, Clay and Escambia county sheriff's offices, and the Bonifay, Miramar and Daytona Beach police departments.

Grant funding will be used for technology, training for investigators and support for survivors.

"Recognizing that early detection of trafficking is critical, and we should work diligently to equip those working – particularly with vulnerable populations – with more resources to screen for signs of trafficking," Harris said at a news conference.

With that in mind, FDLE and DCF announced the addition of two screening tools:

The child welfare human trafficking identification assessment will be used by investigators with foster youth to improve the recognition of risk factors for trafficking.

Similarly, the community human trafficking identification guide was designed to helping professionals such as teachers and physicians in identifying potential cases.

The tools were developed in collaboration with experts at the University of South Florida.

Once exploited, 70 percent of boys and 90 percent of girls are repeatedly exploited, said USF criminology professor Joan Reid, who appeared at the news conference along with FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass and Marianne Thomas of St. Thomas University’s Brunetti Human Trafficking Academy.

“When we consider the detrimental psychological impacts and severe health consequences of repeated exploitation in human trafficking," Reid said, "it becomes so clear how important preventing that initial entrapment and early intervention is in order to stop this repeated exploitation. It can literally make the difference between life and death.”

Reid said her research shows two key findings about traffickers of youth.

“One is that they’re master manipulators of youth," she said. "And two, they look for youth, they seek to exploit youth who have no one looking after them.”

Harris made the announcement on her final day at DCF. This week, she takes over as secretary of the Agency for Health Care Administration. Taylor Hatch, who has led the Agency for Persons with Disabilities since 2023, moves over as DCF secretary.

"Florida continues to lead the nation in human trafficking response and recovery," Harris said. "Our department and partners are continuing to innovate and elevate how we fight human trafficking."
Margie Menzel
Rick Mayer
I’m the online producer for Health News Florida, a collaboration of public radio stations and NPR that delivers news about health care issues.
