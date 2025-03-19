Miami groups take Florida lawmakers to court over alleged racial gerrymandering

Progressive groups in Miami accused the Florida Legislature of illegally gerrymandering Latino voting districts. As of this week, they’re set to have their day in court.

In the 26th Congressional district of Florida, if you wanted to get from one district office to the other, you’d have to drive. And drive. And keep driving more than 100 miles. That’s because the district stretches from Miami all the way west across the state to Naples.

“Just looking at the district itself, anybody can look at that and say ‘ok that’s oddly shaped,’” said Mike Rivero, one of the plaintiffs.

The groups argue legislators who drew the district violated the 14th amendment to the constitution. The amendment makes it illegal to draw voting districts based on the race and ethnicity of voters.

"Just because there’s quote unquote Latinos in the district, doesn’t mean that we’re a monolith and doesn’t mean we all agree,” Rivero said.

Their trial is set to begin in January of 2026, the same year as the next midterm elections.

