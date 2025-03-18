© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe
From left, a woman with long brown hair and glasses; a woman with long brown hair and a blue blouse; and a man with short brown hair and glasses wearing a brown sport coat. All smiling into the camera
Your Florida
State lawmakers are making decisions that touch your life, every day. Like how roads get built and why so many feathers get ruffled over naming an official state bird. Your Florida is a reporting project that seeks to help you grasp the workings of state government.

Florida lawmakers push bill that critics say would increase school book removals — again

WUSF | By Douglas Soule
Published March 18, 2025 at 8:34 PM EDT
Inside a building, looking at two rows of books that are seven shelves high.
Meghan Bowman
/
WUSF Public Media
Florida lawmakers are again considering legislation that would change how books are removed from public school libraries.

GOP legislators say the bill would protect children from harmful content. Critics argue it would escalate challenges of books in schools.

Florida already has more school library book removals than any other state, according to recent reports.

And now, lawmakers are considering yet another bill critics say will dramatically boost them.

"I thought we were done with the culture wars,” said Democratic Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith of Orlando. “I thought we were done with all the excessive book banning. But here we are.”

That critique came during Tuesday’s Senate Criminal Justice Committee meeting. Smith is the vice chair.

He didn’t convince his conservative colleagues.

In a party-line vote, Republicans approved a measure (SB 1692), which would prevent public school officials from considering a book’s “potential literary, artistic, political, or scientific value” when it’s challenged for being “harmful to minors.”

Some bill proponents accuse school districts of using that standard to keep age-inappropriate on the shelves.

“This legislation has been crafted with a clear and single goal to shield young children here in the state of Florida from sexually explicit content,” said Aaron DiPietro with the conservative advocacy group Florida Family Voice.

That prompted Senate Democratic Leader Jason Pizzo, from Miami-Dade County, to ask if the Bible had sexually explicit content.

Republicans like Sen. Clay Yarborough of Jacksonville said the bill has “child protection in mind.”

But Pizzo continued his argument later in the committee meeting. He alleged book challenge laws, signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, are making children in Florida "dumber." He pointed to the ongoing influx of challenges over the past two years.

He also cited declining SAT scores.

“You're worried about the prurient interest that you can't even spell,” Pizzo said, referring to some of those pushing such measures.

The definition of “harmful to minors” includes a depiction of nudity or sexual conduct that is “patently offensive” and “predominantly appeals to prurient, shameful, or morbid interest.”

Democrats joined free expression advocates speaking against the legislation, saying it would lead to the removal of many books, including classics.

"Without the ability to discern literary value, we could see thousands of books getting removed at every level,” Stephana Ferrell of the Florida Freedom to Read Project told WUSF before the meeting.

The bill still will needs to be reviewed by several committees before it goes to the full Senate for consideration. It has yet to be discussed by a House committee.

If you have any questions about the legislative session, you can ask the Your Florida team by clicking here.

This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Tags
Politics Florida SenateBook Removals2025 Florida Legislature
Douglas Soule
Tallahassee can feel far away — especially for anyone who’s driven on a congested Florida interstate. But for me, it’s home.
See stories by Douglas Soule
Related Stories
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now