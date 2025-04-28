Boat operator in Clearwater Ferry crash passed sobriety test and is cooperating with police

No charges have been filed yet after one person died and at least 10 others were injured when a boat crashed into a Clearwater Ferry Sunday night.

Police said the boat operator who allegedly crashed into the ferry passed a field sobriety test and stayed at the scene of the accident for several minutes before going to the Belleair boat ramp about three and a half miles away.

He was identified Monday night as Jeff Knight, 62. Multiple media outlets report that Knight owns the Jannus Live music venue in St. Petersburg.

The man on the ferry who was killed was identified as Jose Castro, 41, of Palm Harbor.

The ferry driver was identified as Dennis Kimerer, 64

Clearwater Police Chief Eric Gandy described the chaotic rescue scene at a news conference Monday afternoon.

"Even before the first responders arrived on scene, we knew we were dealing with a major situation. Our 911 call takers could hear what they described as horrific screaming in the background," he said.

Gandy said it will be up to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to determine whether hit-and-run charges will be filed against Knight, who cooperated with police.

Preliminary information indicates that a 37-foot recreational vessel, driven by Knight, with six people onboard, collided with the stern of the 40-foot commercial ferry, which was carrying 45 passengers and crew.

Video shows a boat moving at a high speed before it hits the Clearwater Ferry from behind near the Memorial Causeway Bridge.

Clearwater Fire Rescue Chief Tony Tedesco described how the crews worked to rescue people.

"When our crews first arrived, they found themselves in the water themselves, trying to rescue people out of the water as well. On top of that, they were trying to figure out who was the most wounded," he said.

All of the injured had been on the ferry. The other boat stayed on the scene for a few minutes before leaving. Law enforcement found it and the six people on board a short time later at the Belleair boat ramp.

The U.S. Coast Guard said in a social media post that on-scene reports indicated that everyone on both boats were accounted for.

“All local hospitals have been notified. Multiple trauma alerts have been called with helicopters transporting two of the more seriously injured," the post said.

Videos on social media showed several first responders rushing to the scene with lights flashing. Several Good Samaritans also helped the ferry passengers get to safety, officials said.

FWC Capt. Matthew Dellarosa said that the section of the channel where the crash occurred has no speed restrictions other than safe operation.

Sunday was the last day of the Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival, a 17-day sand-sculpting festival on Clearwater Beach.

Knight’s attorney, J. Kevin Hayslett, declined to comment about the crash but provided the Tampa Bay Times with a statement.

“This is a heartbreaking situation for everyone involved,” the statement said. “Out of deep respect for Mr. Castro’s family, and for the many others who were injured, Mr. Knight’s attorney believes it would be inappropriate to comment publicly at this time.”

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.