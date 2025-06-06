Florida is cracking down on inmates running scams against the elderly

A 92-year-old man lost more than $800,000 in a scheme run by Florida prisoners. Officials say he's just one of several people who have fallen victim to a scam taking place behind bars.

During a news conference on Monday in Tampa, state Attorney General James Uthmeier said inmates are using drones to smuggle cellphones and other contraband into prisons, running tricky cryptocurrency and Bitcoin scams that have cost some seniors their life savings.

"While being locked up, they are using devices and technology to present scam opportunities for seniors to purchase services or enter into relationships where they are transacting money," Uthmeier said.

Uthmeier was joined by Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass, Florida Department of Corrections Secretary Ricky Dixon, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister and Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey.

According to Ivey, nearly $13 million has been stolen through the scams, with only $1.4 million recovered.

"Please make sure you are keeping a watchful eye on your financial resources. Trust no one. ... Give your bank account information to no one," Chronister said.

Officials are calling for legislation to block drone signals and shut down contraband phones.



