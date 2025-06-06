Osceola sheriff arrested, charged with racketeering, state prosecutor says

Updated June 5, 2025 at 4:02 PM EDT

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez was arrested Thursday morning and faces charges of racketeering by state prosecutors. He is accused of owning and operating an illegal casino, according to court records.

"This is a solemn day for Florida and our law enforcement community. We put great trust in our constitutional officers, especially those who are our communities' first line of defense," said State Attorney General James Uthmeier. "Public servants should never exploit the public's trust for personal gain. Our Statewide Prosecutors will hold Sheriff Lopez, his associates, and all lawbreakers accountable."

Lopez, 56, faces a charge of racketeering and an additional charge of conspiracy to commit racketeering. The charges were filed in the Fifth Judicial Circuit, which oversees Lake County. Lopez was taken to Lake County Jail without bond. His arraignment is scheduled for June 30th.

Lopez has been suspended from the sheriff's seat, according to an executive order by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The order also stated that Christopher Blackmon, the central regional chief for the Florida Highway Patrol, would replace Lopez during the suspension.

According to Uthmeier's office, multiple agencies – including Homeland Security and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement - began an investigation into Lopez in 2023, discovering an illegal gambling enterprise operating in Lake and Osceola counties.

According to court records, Lopez, along with several others named, owned and managed the Fusion Social Club located on 4561 Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee, which was used as a gambling house with slot machines.

Lopez was elected as sheriff in 2020. According to the investigation, he was associated with the gambling enterprise from 2019 to Aug. 2024.

Uthmeier's office stated that other individuals are expected to be served with arrest warrants in the coming days.



