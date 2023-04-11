© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Hillsborough approves a letter to the Florida Public Service Commission requesting local meetings

WUSF | By Jessica Meszaros
Published April 11, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT
Woman with white shoulder-length hair, glasses, and red blazer sitting on a dark swivel in front of a computer monitor with an American flag behind her. The name plate says "Pat Kemp District 6 Countywide."
Youtube
/
Screenshot
Hillsborough County Commissioner Pat Kemp speaking about approving a letter to the FPSC during the board's land use meeting on Tuesday.

The decision comes as two rate increases for Tampa Electric customers kick in this month.

The Hillsborough Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday during its land use meetingin favor of sending a letter to the Florida Public Service Commission, which regulates utilities.

During last Wednesday's regular board meeting, residents and clean energy advocates requested that Hillsborough commissioners draft a letter to the FPSC asking for local meetings to discuss rate hikes instead of just those held in Tallahassee over 200 miles away.

READ: Comments from commissioners and members of the public at last week’s regular meeting

Commissioner Pat Kemp, representing District 6, was behind the motion to draft the letter last week and Tuesday's motion to approve it.

"It's addressed to the chair of the Public Service Commission. I'd also like to have it cc'd to the members, as well, and also our legislative delegation just for their knowledge and information,” she said.

The decision comes as two rate increases for Tampa Electric customers kick-in this month due to fossil fuel and storm costs.

