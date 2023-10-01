Brightline gets $1.6M grant for AI technology to improve rail safety

Brightline and partner Wi-Tronix have received a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Railroad Administration (FRA).

It is a Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements grant (CRISI) in the amount of $1,648,000.

This competitive grant award will enable Wi-Tronix to develop an AI-backed monitoring system for Brightline that will collect real-time data of trespass activity along the Brightline/FEC Railway corridor.

The data collected by locomotive front-end cameras will guide future decisions related to infrastructure, enforcement and education. Once developed, the first-of-its-kind system could be used by railroads across the country.

“This CRISI grant will help keep people safe, with federal investment going towards innovative technologies that will provide new data to address railroad trespassing activities, ultimately reducing the potential for collisions along the Florida East Coast Railway corridor,” said FRA Deputy Administrator Jennifer Mitchell. “Since President Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, CRISI funding has quadrupled, and we're proud to put those investments towards an effort that will inform future infrastructure decisions and safety upgrades along a growing rail corridor providing freight and passenger rail benefits in several Florida communities.”

"Brightline's proposed project is a major win for safety in our industry and the communities we serve," said Chad Jasmin, Wi-Tronix's VP of Sales and Customer Experience. "The ability to collect, identify, and mitigate trespasser behavior through the use of AI is a catalyst for change, and it's exciting to see the FRA and DOT acknowledge this. New possibilities for safety are on the horizon, not just for Florida, but for our nation."

“We want to thank the Biden Administration, USDOT and the team at the FRA for their commitment to this project and their dedication to rail safety in Florida and across the country,” said Michael Lefevre, Brightline’s Vice President of Operations. “It’s our hope that this project, the first to be deployed at scale, will utilize AI technology to drive data-informed decisions along our corridor and establish a cutting-edge technology for the rest of the industry.”

Wi-Tronix has been improving both rail and public safety through the use of AI-enabled cameras and its onboard platform. Over two million thumbnail images and 135,000 hours of video footage are captured every day, allowing the company to continuously improve its automated software solution and AI infrastructure.

The first step of the grant-funded project will be to install upgraded, high-definition forward-facing cameras on each of Brightline’s 21 locomotives. Those cameras will collect data, which will be used to develop and train an AI model to identify unsafe behaviors around the corridor. This information will empower Brightline to more accurately identify areas for additional community outreach, law enforcement presence, or engineering projects.

Brightline continues prioritizing and investing in safety enhancements along the corridor. Many Brightline investments have been engineering-based and completed in partnership with local law enforcement agencies. By harnessing AI technology, the company is positioning itself at the forefront of the industry.

You can view Brightline’s safety initiatives and resources by visiting its new Rail Safety webpage.

Find out more about Wi-Tronix at: www.wi-tronix.com.

