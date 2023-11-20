Gas below $3 a gallon? Florida prices reach a new low for 2023

Gas prices across Florida are at their lowest levels of the year, just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to a release from AAA, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $3.03.

It's also below $3 at more than half of the gas stations across the state.

AAA says the current average is 16 cents less than a week ago, and the lowest price since last December, and 38 cents less than what drivers paid last Thanksgiving.

"While there could be some fluctuations in the coming weeks, AAA expects gas prices to remain low through the holidays, unless oil prices suddenly spike," AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in the release.

According to AAA, the decrease is due to the the falling price of crude oil.

Motorists across the greater Tampa Bay region are $2.97 on average.

The least expensive metro markets in the state are Pensacola ($2.88), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.90), and Panama City ($2.98).

The most expensive: West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.28), Naples ($3.19), and Tallahassee ($3.17).