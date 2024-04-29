An entertainment complex is part of Water Street Tampa's expansion plans

Water Street Tampa is planning to expand.

The project’s developer, Strategic Property Partners, said in a news release its second phase will include a residential condo building, an office complex and a mixed-use entertainment space in downtown Tampa.

Strategic Property Partners Water Street Tampa's second phase will include a condo tower on Water Street, north of the 900 and 1000 blocks of East Cumberland Avenue.

The condo tower will be the tallest building at Water Street Tampa, according to the release. It, along with the office tower, will sit on Water Street north of the 900 and 1000 blocks of East Cumberland Avenue.

The entertainment space, which will include a hotel and parking garage, will be built north of Amalie Arena between South Morgan Street and South Jefferson Street.

“We look forward to capitalizing on the energy and draw of Amalie Arena while creating a preeminent retail and entertainment destination for the Tampa region. This dynamic project, complete with new restaurants, retail, live performance venue, and a hotel, will build on the vibrant atmosphere at Amalie Arena by providing a complementary and unique experience,” Josh Taube, CEO of SPP, said in the release.

There are also plans for green space along Water Street for open-air markets, outdoor concerts and more, according to the release.

Infrastructure work for the projects has begun and is expected to finish by spring 2025.

Water Street Tampa’s first phase was completed in 2023. Included in it are residential units, office and retail space, and the University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine and Heart Institute.