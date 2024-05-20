Drivers are catching a break at the gas pump ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Residents who are taking to the roads this Memorial Day weekend are catching a break at the gas pump.

Gas prices across the state continue to inch down.

The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $3.44 as of Monday, according to AAA.

That's a penny less than a week ago, when prices increased early last week before dropping.

It's also 3 cents more than last Memorial Day weekend.

Mark Jenkins, spokeman for AAA, said prices may not fall too much further.

"Ongoing geopolitical tensions could prevent pump prices from falling below year-ago levels, during the holiday weekend," Jenkins said in the release.

AAA estimates a record 2.3 million Floridians will be traveling this weekend.

It says the roads will be busiest on Thursday and Friday from 3-7 p.m.

“Memorial Day will be the start to a very busy summer of travel,” said Debbie Haas, a vice president with AAA, said in a news release. “American travelers are forecast to surpass pre-pandemic levels, making this the busiest Memorial Day holiday weekend in nearly two decades.

"The main driver of the projection is strong consumer interest in traveling both domestically and abroad. Interest in traveling internationally is at the highest level in recent years.”