Gas prices spiked across Florida, and Beryl could raise them even more

WUSF | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published July 8, 2024 at 6:20 AM EDT
Gas prices spiked to a nearly two-month high last week before settling back down a bit on Sunday.

The average price rose to a nearly two-month high on the Fourth of July, and Hurricane Beryl could impact the fuel supply, meaning even higher costs.

According to AAA, drivers across the state are paying an average of $3.50 a gallon.

That's after prices rose 18 cents to $3.53 on the Fourth of July — 27 cents a gallon more than last Independence Day.

Mark Jenkins, a spokeman for AAA, said concerns over Hurricane Beryl — which made landfall in Texas as a Category 1 storm on Monday — will impact the fuel supply in the Gulf of Mexico contributed to the increase.

According to the release, the Gulf Coast contains nearly half of the fuel refining capacity in the U.S. The effect Beryl will have on the fuel supply chain and prices won't be known for several days after the storm passes.

Drivers across the greater Tampa Bay region are also paying $3.50 a gallon on average.
