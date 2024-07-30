© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Bradenton City Council says a development deal will 'transform' its downtown

WUSF | By Cathy Carter
Published July 30, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
A riverfront with boat docks and buildings in background
City of Bradenton
Downtown Bradenton could look much different in several years after approval of a project to redevelop property along the Manatee River.

Vias at Bradenton LLC, the buyer, will pay $14.1 million for the property and demolish City Hall and other structures to build residential, hotel and commercial/retail spaces.

A 20-story condo building, a hotel, new stores and restaurants, and a public green are all included in the proposed project along the Manatee River. 

The development agreement to sell Bradenton's City Hall and police headquarters was approved by its City Council after years of discussion. 

Councilwoman Marianne Barnebey is a native of Bradenton. She was one of the "yes" votes. 

"It will change our downtown," she said. "And change is scary. But you've heard me say it before, the only thing that likes change is a wet baby. However, I think it's going to help our city in ways that we can't even see yet."

The site of the current city hall could become a mixed-use development that includes condos, a hotel, shops and restaurants.
City of Bradenton
The site of the current city hall would be moved.

The Bradenton City Council began considering selling its government’s operations in 2022 after an appraisal estimated the land was worth about $10 million.

Bradenton Councilwoman Jayne Kocher also approved the proposal.

"This project is going to help us create a place where people can live and work and play, and hopefully it'll be sustainable for our families' quality of life and help their financial future as well, " she said.

The sale's closing is not expected until 2026.

During that time, Bradenton officials say they will work on ways to help lessen the impact future construction will have on residents.
Economy / Business BradentonBradenton City HallManatee County
Cathy Carter
As a reporter, my goal is to tell a story that moves you in some way. To me, the best way to do that begins with listening. Talking to people about their lives and the issues they care about is my favorite part of the job.
Cathy Carter
