Joanne fabrics will close 500 stores, 9 in the Tampa region, under Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Nine Joann stores in the Tampa Bay region will close soon after filing for bankruptcy for the second time in less than a year.

On Wednesday, the chain said it was closing 500 of its 800 stores.

In a news January news release, Joann said it was undergoing voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware to facilitate a sale. It listed Gordon Bros. Retail Partners as a "stalking horse bidder."

In April 2024, the company also completed a restructuring that saw it delisted from the U.S. stock exchange and become a private company as part of a bankruptcy deal.

Joann will close stores in 49 states, with Florida being among the most affected, with 36.

Other states with many closures include California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, and Washington.

The company said it plans to keep stores open while going through the bankruptcy.

Employees will continue to receive pay and benefits, the company said.

The 81-year-old Ohio-based retailer listed these Tampa-area stores about to go dark:

4387 Commercial Way, Spring Hill

10057 U.S. 19, Port Richey

6234 Commerce Palms Blvd., New Tampa

12635 Citrus Plaza Drive, Tampa

2500 66th St N., St. Petersburg

2343 Curlew Road, Dunedin

4241 U.S. 98 N, Lakeland

4934 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

4143 Tamiami Trail S., Bay 20, Venice



